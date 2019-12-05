City Moves for 5 December - Who's switching jobs at Rivercrowm, Cashflows and Cromwell?

Today’s City Moves includes Rivercrowm, Cashflows and Cromwell

Rivercrown

Rivercrown has appointed Charles Archer to lead its debt investment management team, with responsibility for originating, underwriting, execution and loan asset management of real estate debt opportunities in the UK and Europe. Charles, who joins as a director, will oversee the European Credit Opportunities Vehicle — Rivercrown’s €250m (£211.6m) annual allocation mandate with a sovereign wealth fund. Charles joins from Legal & General where he worked in the real estate debt team. Prior to this he was at AIG, where he was involved in originating, structuring and underwriting loans and commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) in the UK and Europe, as well as working on non-performing loan (NPL) funding and development finance. Stephen Benson, managing director at Rivercrown commented: “We are delighted to welcome [Charles] joiners to our debt team, with [his] significant industry experience.”

Cashflows

Payments specialist fintech Cashflows has appointed Helen Smith as chief operating officer (COO). Helen joins from London-based Earthport, where she also served as COO. Prior to this, Helen held senior roles with Visa Europe where she played a key role in transforming the business. Cashflows chief executive officer Amanda Mesler commented on the new appointment: “Helen is a great fit and truly complements our executive team. Her impeccable track record and vast experience in transforming and expanding payments businesses will be key in continuing to support and accelerate our high-growth commercial strategy.”

Cromwell

Real estate investor and manager Cromwell Property Group has appointed Nigel Batters as chief financial officer, Europe, with effect from April 2020. Nigel will be responsible for Cromwell’s corporate finance operations across Europe. He has a strong international background spanning more than 20 years in commercial finance and property, principally as a senior audit executive with Ernst & Young UK, where he worked with a number of large international companies such as Investec, National Australia Bank (including Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks), Royal Bank of Scotland, ING Lease, Siemens Financial Services and Chicago Mercantile Exchange from 2004 to 2011. Michael Wilde, chief financial officer of Cromwell, said: “Nigel is extremely familiar with the group’s finances and operations, having worked alongside Cromwell since 2013 when he became the lead engagement partner on the group audit.”

Main image: Getty