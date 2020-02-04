City Moves for 4 February - Who's switching jobs at Saatchi & Saatchi, Barkby and Superunion?

Today’s City Moves includes Saatchi & Saatchi, Barkby and Superunion

Saatchi & Saatchi



Saatchi & Saatchi London has

announced the appointment of Andrew Kay as managing partner on its prominent BT account. Andrew takes on the new role after three years as managing director at BETC. He began his career with account management roles at BBH and Grey London, and is a veteran of Wieden and Kennedy, where a nine-year career culminated in his being head of account management. Over his career Andrew has worked with major global brands including Nike, Barclays, Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Rimmel and Mondelez. Magnus Djaba, global president of Saatchi & Saatchi and chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi UK, commented: “[Andrew] gets that the work is the what, the how and the why we do what we do, which means we can bring even more impossible outcomes for BT and all our clients.”



Barkby



Diversified business firm the Barkby Group has confirmed the appointment of Douglas Benzie as chief financial officer. Doug will join Barkby from Pure, the London-based healthy fast food chain, where he has been finance director for nearly three years. Prior to this, Doug held the roles of group financial controller and chief accountant at Pret A Manger and was part of the team that helped grow the company from revenues of around £300m to around £800m. Doug began his career at EY where he worked for eight years in the strategic growth markets practice and qualified as a chartered accountant. Charles Dickson, executive chairman of the Barkby Group, commented: “I am delighted that Doug has agreed to join Barkby as chief financial officer. Doug brings with him extensive

experience of senior finance roles in the food and beverage sector and will be a fantastic addition to the board and senior management team.”



Superunion



WPP brand agency Superunion has announced that it has appointed Matt Boffey as an innovation partner. Matt will be responsible for overseeing and creating innovation strategies for Superunion’s clients. He joins Superunion from Great State where he was co-founder and director of consulting. Prior to that, he was a planning director at Wieden and Kennedy, where he provided strategy for award-winning work. Matt has also served as brand strategist behind Adidas’s London 2012 Olympics sponsorship, and also set up the London Strategy Unit consultancy, which worked on the upstream business challenges of clients like Asos, Deliveroo, Adidas, Puma and Arla Food. Holly Maguire, managing director at Superunion UK, said: “Matt thinks differently and more courageously than most… I’m so pleased he’s going to be part of our future.”