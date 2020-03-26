City Moves for 27 March - Who's switching jobs at 11:FS, McCarthy Denning and Meyer Bergman?

Today’s City Moves includes 11:FS, McCarthy Denning and Meyer Bergman

11:FS



Digital financial services firm 11:FS has announced the appointment of Benjamin Ensor as director of research. Benjamin is a highly experienced researcher and analyst, with more than 20 years of experience advising leading financial services firms around the world about changing customer behaviour, changing market dynamics and the impact of digital technology on business strategy in financial services. He previously served as the vice president of market research firm Forrester. David M Brear, group chief executive of 11:FS, commented: “Benjamin has a track record of delivering high quality research. His experience, knowledge and vision for delivering exceptional value and insights, coupled to the amazing capabilities we already have in place will take our research to the next level.”



McCarthy Denning



City law firm McCarthy Denning has announced the appointment of Zac Lucas as partner. Zac, who was formerly a partner at leading offshore firms Ogier and Harneys, has an over 15 years of wide-ranging expertise in international private client law. This includes developing, and advising clients on the use of, innovative trust structures, as well as on compliance and disclosure-related matters. He will play an integral role in developing collaborative opportunities in the private wealth arena with Arrowgates and its network of associated law and accountancy firms in the region.

Warren Wooldridge, chief executive of McCarthy Denning, commented: “We are very excited to welcome Zac to the firm. He is a great addition to our private client team and in many ways is the epitome of a McCarthy Denning lawyer with huge amounts of experience at the highest levels, a partnership background with leading law firms, active in his field of expertise, and an international focus. Zac is very outcome-orientated and, like many of his new colleagues, also brings an entrepreneurial gloss to a formidable technical prowess.”



Meyer Bergman



Private equity real estate manager Meyer Bergman has appointed Josip Kardun as chief investment officer. During his 20-year real estate career, Josip has worked with some of the world’s leading investors. His expertise spans multiple markets and asset classes, with a track record covering large-scale acquisitions, asset management, property management and growing listed firms. Marcus Meijer, chief executive at Meyer Bergman, said: “Josip brings with him vast experience from the listed real estate and global investment spheres that will play a key role in our expansion.”