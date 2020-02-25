City Moves for 25 February - Who's switching jobs at WorldRemit, Workspace and Hines?

Today’s City Moves includes WorldRemit, Workspace and Hines

WorldRemit



Mobile payments company WorldRemit has appointed Ian Cafferky as chief marketing officer. Ian joins from O2 where he was responsible for brand and marketing communications, leading the

O2 brand to Marketing Society UK Brand of the Year in 2015. He began his career as a strategy consultant for Accenture before moving to Hachette Livre, and then leading the award-winning commercial and brand team at Manchester City Football Club. Ian will be responsible for developing the brand, and creating breakthrough marketing campaigns to drive WorldRemit’s presence in key markets.



Workspace



Workspace has announced the appointment of Will Abbott as chief customer officer, starting in mid-April. Will is currently chief marketing officer at Neilson Holidays and has previously held senior marketing roles at Hiscox, Freesat and Sky. Graham Clemett, chief executive of Workspace, said: “Our customers are a central focus for us as a business. Will’s appointment highlights the importance of continued investment in the development of our customer proposition and extending our marketing activities.”



Hines

International real estate firm Hines has announced the promotion of Jake Walsh as managing director of its UK team. Jake has been with the company for 10 years, and was instrumental in securing Hines’s two flagship mixed-use schemes on London’s Oxford Street. He is currently exploring opportunities to rebuild the firm’s portfolio of large scale, prime office assets in central London and beyond. In his new role, Jake will be responsible for acquisitions, with a particular focus on office and retail. Ross Blair, senior managing director and head of Hines UK, said: “[Jake’s] promotion is richly deserved and is in keeping with Hines’ philosophy of recognising and rewarding talent within the business.”

