City Moves for 19 March - Who's switching jobs at Finastra, Media Group and Achilles Therapeutic?

Today’s City Moves includes Finastra, Media Group and Achilles Therapeutic

Finastra



Finastra has appointed Gary E Bischoping Jr as chief financial officer (CFO). Based at Finastra’s headquarters in London, Gary brings a wealth of technology experience, having recently held the role of CFO at Varian, a mid-cap medical technology US multinational. There, Gary revamped the capital allocation process, enabling the company to make investments that accelerated growth. He also drove several transformation programs. Gary said, “I’m really pleased to join Finastra and am looking forward to building on the progress Mark has made in shaping the finance team. This is a great opportunity to be part of a leadership team that is focused on powering innovation in financial services, giving people solutions and services that fit around their everyday needs and lives.”



Medica Group



Medica Group, the UK teleradiology services firm, has announced that Robert Lavis has been appointed to the newly created role of clinical director starting 1 June 2020. Robert joins Medica from Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust where he is currently a consultant radiologist and former clinical director. He has extensive experience of clinical practice starting his career as a surgeon before entering radiology with a specialist focus on oncology. Stephen Davies, medical director at Medica, said: “I am delighted to have

Robert join our growing team of clinical experts at Medica. With his background of working in the NHS, combined with his expertise in oncology reporting, Robert brings a highly relevant breadth and depth of experience that will help Medica to continue to drive quality and performance improvements and to expand the service offering to our clients and their patients.”



Achilles Therapeutic



Clinical-stage oncology firm Achilles Therapeutics has announced the appointment of Professor Sergio Quezada as chief scientific officer. Sergio is an internationally-recognized leader in the field of cancer immunology and is one of the scientific founders of Achilles. He is a professor of cancer immunology and immunotherapy at University College London Cancer Institute and a CRUK senior cancer research fellow. Dr Iraj Ali, chief executive of Achilles , said: “Sergio played an instrumental part in the formation of Achilles and has an exceptional track record of discovering and developing ground-breaking science and therapies. “His contributions will be invaluable as we progress our lead products for non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma through the clinic and broaden our pipeline.”

Main image: Getty