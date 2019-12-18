City Moves for 18 December – Who's switching jobs at Tritax, Wiredscore and Emporia Telecom?

Today’s City Moves includes Tritax, Wiredscore and Emporia Telecom.

Tritax

Property investment fund manager Tritax has appointed Helen Drury as sustainability lead. Helen will be responsible for leading and further developing the sustainability strategy and performance, as well as driving its integration and implementation across the company. Her work will support not only the existing funds, but also the strategic growth of Tritax. Helen has over nine years’ experience focused on driving sustainability, the environment and corporate responsibility within organisations and managing relationships to implement and communicate strategy and results on a broad range of sustainability issues to help create long term value, with extensive expertise in the real estate industry. Helen joins Tritax from Virgin Money, where she a senior manager in sustainability. She previously served as disability champion for retail at the Department for Work and Pensions, and has also worked as corporate responsibility manager at Intu. Tritax Group acts as fund manager to Tritax Big Box and Tritax Eurobox.

Wiredscore

Wiredscore, which provides the global rating scheme for digital connectivity in real estate, has appointed Nigel Atkinson as head of engineering. Nigel’s role will put him at the forefront of shaping how digital infrastructure is built across the UK and Ireland, working closely with Wiredscore’s UK business development team to help its landlord and developer clients to navigate and futureproof their digital infrastructure. Nigel has over 15 years’ experience in the technology, media and telecoms sector. His experience includes 13 years as project director for Lendlease, during which time he managed the IP technology installation at the £1bn Athletes’ Village for the 2012 London Olympics. He joins Wiredscore from Node Technologies, where he served as chief operating officer, and managed multi-site installation of networks across commercial and residential sites.

Emporia Telecom

Mobile industry veteran Chris Millington has been appointed to launch the Emporia Telecom brand in the UK and Ireland in early 2020. Emporia, a multi-national private company based in Austria, was founded in 1991 to offer fixed-line devices, before moving into mobile devices in 2003. The company has now expanded into 30 markets. Chris will take on the role of managing director for UK and Ireland. Eveline Pupeter, chief executive of the Emporia Telecom group, said: “Our company vision is to provide simplicity in telephony for everyone and we are confident that our range of user-friendly devices has strong appeal for the senior market in the UK and Ireland.”