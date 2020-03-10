City Moves for 10 March — Who's switching jobs at Vectura, Heylo and Segro?

Today’s City Moves includes Vectura, Heylo and Segro

Vectura



Drug delivery service Vectura has announced the appointment of Mark Bridgewater as chief commercial officer. Mark has more than 20 years of experience in medical device and pharmaceutical services. Prior to joining Vectura, he was vice president of business development and account management for Europe and Asia at Flex, a global design, engineering and manufacturing organisation. Will Downie, chief executive of Vectura, said: “I am thrilled to have Mark join Vectura, where he will play a pivotal role in driving the future growth of the organisation.” Mark commented on his new role: “I am delighted to be joining Vectura at such an exciting time, as the company pivots to become a leader in the market. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to drive value for customers, employees and shareholders.”



Heylo



TSB Bank’s chief risk officer, Iain Laing, has been appointed as chief risk officer, of Heylo Housing, the UK’s largest provider of shared ownership homes. Iain joins Heylo as it plans to continue its expansion and brings over 20 years’ experience as a risk officer with

an extensive background in UK retail credit, data analytics, enterprise risk management and mortgages. Commenting on Iain’s appointment, Heylo chief executive Andrew Geczy said: “We are delighted to welcome Iain as we implement our strategy to make home ownership a reality for more aspiring home owners. Iain is an experienced risk manager and a strong business leader whose credit, data, enterprise risk and leadership skills will strengthen and enhance our business.”

Segro



Segro has announced the appointment of David Proctor as its new group director of investment. David will be responsible for reviewing and challenging the group’s capital allocation, optimising and driving performance of the property portfolio, and exploring and developing new initiatives at a property level. David joined Segro 10 years ago and has held several investment strategy roles covering London, the Thames Valley, UK Logistics and more recently Continental Europe. He joined the company as part of Segro’s takeover of property firm Brixton in 2009 where he was investment director. David Sleath, chief executive of Segro, said: “This is an exciting period for Segro as we continue to grow, evolve and adapt our business at a time of unprecedented levels of change. James and David have excellent experience which will help us drive forward on this journey, which is great news for us and for our customers.”