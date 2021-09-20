City minister pledges 'competitive tax rates' for UK financial services sector ahead of Budget

John Glen has promised that the UK’s financial services sector will benefit from “competitive tax rates,” ahead of the next Budget on 27 October, according to reports.

“To be competitive, we have to have competitive tax rates and that’s what’s on the chancellor’s mind at the moment,” the City minister told the Financial Times, which first reported the news, ahead of his visit to the US.

The sector is currently subject to an 8 per cent surcharge, first introduced in 2015, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak has previously said he would review in order to maintain London’s position in the global market post-Brexit.

The cap on bankers’ bonuses, introduced by the EU after the financial crash, will also be kept “under review”, said Glen.

The City minister said he was optimistic about the post-Brexit future of the UK’s financial services, pointing to a “booming” London following “the best year since 2014 in terms of equity raising and IPOs”.

“What I want,” Glen said, “is an efficient and effective marketplace for financial services in the context of the global marketplace.”

While he stopped short of confirming a cut to the surcharge by the Chancellor in his much anticipated Budget, Glen insisted: “We want to bring certainty to the industry.”

Both Glen and Sunak survived Boris Johnson’s reshuffle, with the former reaching almost five years in the role, making him the longest running City minister ever.