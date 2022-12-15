City chamber of commerce launched to help Square Mile firms navigate challenges

The City’s chamber of commerce has launched a new body dedicated to supporting business within the Square Mile.

London Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the creation of the City of London Chamber this week.

It will be a forum for firms of all sectors to convene and and discuss ideas, from the biggest banks in the Square Mile to any of the 24,000 small and medium sized businesses (SMEs).

It will also look to help firms tackle post-Brexit challenges and recovery from the pandemic, bringing them together in a bid to enhance the capital’s financial reputation.

The City of London’s central business district helps to create approximately £70bn a year for the Square Mile and the capital.

The new Chamber will campaign on issues including business rates, improving footfall, solving labour and skills shortages problems, and improving the Square Mile’s competitiveness.

The chamber will officially launch on 18 January at Guildhall.

Richard Burge, chief executive of LCCI, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the City of London Chamber, an initiative designed to champion and empower businesses of all sizes and across all sectors within the Square Mile.”

“London is the engine room of the UK and maintaining the City’s credentials as one of the world’s leading financial and professional services centres are crucial to maintaining Global Britain’s standing on the international stage.