City boss calls work from home guidance ‘absurd’ and ‘frustrating’

Andrew Monk, the chief executive of VSA Capital, questioned whether employees who want to work from home are suitable for high powered financial services jobs in the City.

Andrew Monk the chief executive of VSA Capital has spoken out against inconsistencies in new government guidelines on working from home.

In an interview with the BBC Monk today called the new rules, designed to stop the spread of the highly contagious Omicron Covid-19 variant, “absurd” and “frustrating.”

Today marks the first day that working from home guidance has come into effect for workers in England.

“It’s a bit absurd that this time last year you were told go to work but don’t party. Now we’re being told party but don’t go to work,” said Monk referring to government rules that allow people to attend the office Christmas party, but advise people not to work in the office.

“It is a bit frustrating because we have spent time making our office safe,” Monk added. “I don’t think we’re putting anybody’s health at risk at all… It’s probably as safe being in the office as it is being at home.”

Read more Square Mile braces for Plan B as businesses say work from home guidance will ‘destroy’ trade

Essential City workers

Monk conceded that financial services employees do not count as essential workers, but stressed the negative impact that the new rules will have upon the economy.

“Is the City essential? I mean it’s the biggest generator for the economy so I’d say its pretty important for the economy, but is it essential we go to work? No, that’s why we’re going to a skeleton crew,” he said.

“You’ve got to feel sorry for the pubs, restaurants and coffee bars as they will get hit very hard over a very busy period and it hurts the economy,” Monk continued, adding that productivity suffers from employees working at home.

“We are much more productive when we are all in the office,” Monk explained.

While the VSA boss said he would be open to having a conversation with employees who want to work remotely he questioned the suitability of employees who want to work from home for a job in the City. He said “If that’s the sort of lifestyle you want then don’t come into the City which is fairly high powered and long hours.”

He added that at VSA Capital employees have been avoiding a busy commute by coming into the office after rush hour and leaving later than normal to decrease their risk of catching Covid.

Read more: Johnson tells people to work from home as he imposes tougher Covid restrictions