City A.M.: Thursday’s the new Friday – so we’re going digital only on Friday

City A.M. is back on the streets of London today after a Christmas and New Year hiatus – and, responding to the new word of work, will now be a ‘digital-only’ publication on Fridays.

Since returning to print in September 2021, City A.M. is back to almost 100% of its pre-pandemic circulation levels across the capital and the south-east on the first four days of the week.

However, with Transport for London data demonstrating that Friday has become a ‘working from home’ day for the vast majority of London’s professionals, City A.M. has decided to redefine the weekend with a bumper Thursday edition – responding to the trends obvious to everybody in the Square Mile and Canary Wharf – and serving our readers online on Friday.

Thursday’s newspaper will have an expanded lifestyle and sports section to get City workers in the mood for the weekend, as well as our star columnist – Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

Throughout January City A.M. will also be rolling out a host of new features both in print and online, including a weekly long-read interview with City movers and shakers, a daily notebook from a rotating cast of Square Mile characters, in addition to two new podcasts and three revamped newsletters.

Andy Silvester, Editor of City A.M. said: As anybody can tell from the pubs and bars of the City, Thursday is the new Friday. With the world changing, and more people working from home on Fridays, it’s the smart move to focus on serving our readers online rather than in print.

“There was plenty of scepticism when we brought back the paper in September 2021 – but we’ve been thrilled with the response, and the paper is thriving on the first four days of the week. London may be changing but City A.M. will remain right at the heart of it – both in print and online.”