The year in City A.M. front pages

What front page do you remember?

As 2022 comes to a close, we look back on how the turbulent last 12 months were reported on from our very own newsroom.

It would be fair to say the last year has been a tumultuous one.

It started with the ending of pandemic restrictions and the onset of a cost of living crisis.

This was exacerbated by the deadly invasion of Ukraine by Russia, embedding an energy problem.

The UK signed Brexit deals and looked for new energy solutions, including nuclear and renewables, before political upheaval dominated much of the second half of 2022.

Partygate and other scandals stole headlines, before the Tory party turned toxic, and sour with three prime ministers and five chancellors, in a matter of weeks.

Industrial action has turned a summer of disruption into a winter of discontent, while the economy violently swung towards recession and record-high inflation.

The year was perhaps punctuated by the death of Her Majesty the Queen aged 96, and the period of national mourning that ensued, before political and economic chaos engulfed Britain.

We reflect on how 2012 was captured in front pages and headlines, through the lens of our editor Andy Sylvester and News Editor Ben Lucas.

Let us know which is your most memorable one!

Jan 12: ‘where’s Boris’

Jan 13: ‘The not so magnificent seven’

Tomorrow’s @CityAM front page as US inflation hits seven per cent pic.twitter.com/lmj58heKW5 — Andy Silvester (@silvesterldn) January 12, 2022

Jan 20: ‘it’s back to the office… as Boris clings on to his’

Feb 17: Now even that’s going up

Feb 24: war in Europe

March 17: well that’s a shippy thing to do

Tomorrow’s @CityAM front page. Every business has to make tough decisions. How you do them matters pic.twitter.com/7NgMm5YLg9 — Andy Silvester (@silvesterldn) March 17, 2022

April 8: Britain goes nuclear

April 26: twit twit twooed

April 29: green is good

Tomorrow’s @CityAM splash



And yes I did have fun with this one pic.twitter.com/xMtNt77j1Y — Andy Silvester (@silvesterldn) April 28, 2022

May 11: wanted: a plan for economic growth

May 26: Welcome to the booze at 10

“Would the last free marketeer to leave the tory party please turn out the lights” – May 26th

“Sorry we missed you” – May 31

“Boris peers into the unknown” – Jun 6

“All Rise” – Jun 27

“Pump Fiction” Jun 28

“Boris on the brink” – 6 July

“Them’s the breaks” – July 8

“Shit Show” Jul 14

“Bad News, Good News” – Aug 23

“Fears for beers” – 25 Aug

“Thank you, Ma’am” – 8th Sept

Queens funeral – 20th Sept

“Stress Test” – 27th Sept

“Boom” – 5th Oct

“Truss: I’ll fight on” – 20th Oct

“Glencore: Bribes, Jets and Regrets” – Nov 3

“This is going to hurt” – 17 Nov

“Jeremy Hunt’s nightmare before Christmas” – 18 Nov

“It’s beginning to look a lot like chaos” – 14 Dec

That’s all folks…