City A.M.’s London Snowman Award

Snow covered London yesterday. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The winner of the much anticipated competition was awarded top points for the clean rounding of his body, the curvature of his smile, and of course, the use of traditional coal for buttons.

Though, we hear there are a couple of lumps of coal missing from the new mine in Cumbria…

The award goes to the Snowman of Johnny & co in West Hampstead.

The attention to detail, and equal spacing between the buttons impressed the entire judging panel.

The team at City A.M. would like to thank all who entered and wish you luck for the next snow day.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a competition without some strong runners up.

And there was some excellent craftsmanship in this year’s competition, like this young fellow snowboy, complete with legs.

As well as an honorary mention for a somewhat cursed looking Santa, but while he is haunting, the detailing of his hat is to be commended.

To see some of the other contenders, including a snowcat and a basketball snowwoman, head to Twitter.