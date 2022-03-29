City A.M. Awards 2022: Dealmaker of the Year

The City is back, and so are the City A.M. Awards, recognising the best of the Square Mile, Canary Wharf and London’s business community – which has shown shown resilience, innovation and adaptability like never before over the past year. We’re delighted to host what will be a wonderful celebration of the capital’s rebound, but we need your nominations to do it. After months of uncertainty, it’s time to look forward – and say well done to those who came to the fore in the most difficult of circumstances.

the Square Mile’s top rainmakers

It was a bumper year for dealmaking and a burst of M&A activity in 2021, but that only made the competition to secure a seat at the table during the top deals even more fiercely competitive. This category identifies five star dealmakers who continue to be the driving force behind M&A and capital-raising in the City.

Alisdair Gayne, Barclays No Gayne, no rain, as somebody might have said at some point. Credited with being at the heart of several big deals in the City in 2021, Gayne was at the heart of National Grid’s complex £7.8bn deal for Western Power Distribution and the accompanying sell-off of the Narraganset Electric Company.

Ravi Gupta, Rothschild & Co Instrumental to the deal that (regulator permitting) will see Meggitt taken over by US rival Parker-Hannifin, Gupta – Rothschild’s co-head of industrials – has long been regarded as one of the City’s most irrepressible dealmakers.

Anthony Gutman, Goldman Sachs One of the key figures behind the most complex and protracted takeover deals of 2021, Gutman’s reputation as the man with the plan appears well-deserved. Situated in the centre of the Morrisons takeover battle, Gutman was the key to getting CD&R’s deal finally over the line.

Gavin Quantock, KPMG The energy sector was ablaze with deals in the year just gone and Quantock was at the heart of plenty of them. He was at the centre of a series of global capital raises that saw Octopus Energy go from a $1.3bn valuation to $5bn. Quantock also worked on projects with Pacifico Energy Partners and the HYCAP hydrogen fund.

Nicholas Shott, Lazard & Co The legendary Shott had another banner year in 2021, helping to take the Daily Mail private alongside a former winner of this award, Will Lawes. A former newspaper chief executive, Shott remains the go-to in the City for media deals and buyouts.

