City A.M. Awards 2019: Meet the winners

The great and the good of the City gathered in the heart of the Square Mile last night to toast the successes of their peers at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in St Paul’s for City A.M.’s 10th annual awards.

Guests enjoyed champagne from Chapel Down at the BA London City reception as host Julia Hartley Brewer delivered a bravura stand-up performance before dishing out the awards.

Hundreds of the City’s movers and shakers were in attendance as the most successful, innovative and transformative companies and individuals from across the business community were recognised.

Julia Hartley Brewer hosted City A.M.’s 10th annual awards last night

From dealmakers to entrepreneurs, from fintech superstars to hot-shot lawyers, the City A.M. award winners all demonstrate the ambition and enterprise that is at the heart of London’s finance and professional services community.

See the full list of winners below:

City A.M.’s 2019 winners

Entrepreneur of the Year – Romi Savova, PensionBee



Innovative Company of the Year – Greggs



Law Firm of the Year Award – Kirkland & Ellis



Insurance Company of the Year Award – Brolly



Bank of the Year Award – Arbuthnot Latham



Accountancy Firm of the Year – Mazars



Dealmaker of the Year – Will Lawes, Lazard



Analyst of the Year – Ian Whittaker, Independent Analyst



Investor of the Year Award – Nick Train, Lindsell Train



Diversity, Inclusion & Outreach Award – Dive In Festival



Business of the Year Award – McLaren



Personality of the Year Award – Lord Simon Wolfson

Alastair Stewart shares his secrets

Alastair Stewart, one of Britain’s most respected broadcasters, sat down with City A.M. editor Christian May to discuss broadcast journalism, the politics of 2019 and his extraordinary career.

Stewart, who was awarded an OBE in the 2016 Honours List for services to broadcasting and charity, said that his longevity in the profession was due to his rigorous impartiality.

He described the fall of the Berlin Wall, 30 years to the day this weekend, as the most dramatic moment of his career.

“It was the final move on a chess board between communism and capitalism.”