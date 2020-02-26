Chrysalis Records relaunches with Laura Marling deal

Iconic record label Chrysalis Records today announced its relaunch as an active label, signing up British singer songwriter Laura Marling.



Chrysalis, which was founded in 1968, pioneered some of the biggest artists in the 70s and 80s, including Billy Idol, Blondie and Sinead O’Connor.



The relaunch marks the first time in more than two decades that the label will be releasing new music, rather than serving as a back catalogue of previous releases.



Marling, formerly part of indie rock band Noah and the Whale, has released six albums as a solo artist, five of which were UK top 10s. In 2011 she bagged Best British Female Solo Artists at the Brit Awards.



Her new release — a follow-up to 2017’s Semper Femina — will be released later this year in partnership with independent label Partisan Records.



“There is a unique synergy between the diverse, immediately identifiable voices of Partisan and those of Chrysalis decades prior to our existence,” said Partisan managing director Zena White.



“We’re thrilled to come together on its relaunch, and even more so to be working with the unmatched talent of Laura Marling.”



Chrysalis boss Jeremy Lascelles added that the partnership was a “match made in heaven”.

The label is expected to reveal further signings in the coming months.

