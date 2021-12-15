Christmas Eve will be December’s busiest day of traffic, data shows

23 and 24 December will be the busiest traffic days. (Photo/Pixabay).

Data from the AA has predicted that 23 and 24 December will be the busiest days of traffic, with 54 per cent of drivers planning to travel.

Motorists are also expected to travel further, with an average of 39 miles.

Despite Covid regulations allowing families and friends to be reunited, one in five drivers admit they are feeling nervous when taking the roads as a result of snow and cold weather warnings.

According to the research, a third of breakdowns take place on roads with no street address.

“In anticipation of busier roads and unpredictable weather over the festive period, it’s critical that drivers are fully prepared for their journey ahead,” said Christine Sharma, road safety manager at Dorset and Wiltshire Fire & Rescue.

Authorities have asked drivers to download the what3words app, which geolocates drivers by using a three-word combination, allowing emergency services to get to the scene of road accidents.

““Some simple preparations, like downloading the what3words app prior to your journey might help you if the worst should happen,” said AA’s patrol of the year Sean Sidley. “If your car breaks down on a motorway, or in a rural area, your what3words location will help us locate you quickly, even with poor, or no signal.”