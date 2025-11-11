Christmas adverts in 2025 review, from John Lewis to AI Coca-Cola

As the embers of bonfire night slowly cool in the rain, our minds are turned to Christmas in its full commercial glory. It’s funny how at this time of year people start to look at ads – the same people that have been actively avoiding them all year! Christmas adverts have become a necessary backdrop to the festive season.

And this year it matters more than ever. All is not well in the advertising industry: you only have to look at the thunderous crash in share price of WPP and the other major groups to realise that serious change is afoot. New government legislation has been brought in to make food advertising healthier and protect you from perfidious persuasion, which makes our job even harder, even sucks the joy out of the work. And I think, when you watch the ads, you can see this.

There are two other major factors affecting the ad industry this year. Firstly, depressed business confidence and a somewhat broken economy mean everyone is conscious about what they are spending, another theme you can see coming through in the ads this year. The final factor is more fundamental: the rise of AI. It’s something that’s affected all of us, but it has affected advertising very quickly and very deeply.

Look at the Coca-Cola ad this year, all done using AI. Just as it was last year. Did you notice? Did you care? Coke has been a big part of Christmas since 1931, consistently delivering an on-brand Santa in a red suit trimmed with white fur. It seems kind of prophetic that the technology that will drive such a fundamental change throughout the business over the next couple of years is once again delivering one of the oldest icons.

The Asda Christmas advert featuring the Grinch

I think Asda skips wonderfully along a fine line this year with its advert featuring the Grinch. Using such a recognisable icon at Christmas short circuits all the storytelling and enables us to get to the point very quickly. Sure, you get that hit of nostalgia but we also understand this is about bringing joy to even the most miserable Christmas humbugs. I think it will land well in the post-budget Britain that leads us into Christmas.

Morrisons has deftly sidestepped the high fat regulatory worries by concentrating on the year-round craft and care that goes into producing its Christmas food. I love this ad: it feels hugely inclusive, bringing the whole of Britain with it, helping you to appreciate just how much effort goes into Christmas. Some of the scenarios here really made me smile, and I say this as someone who’s written Christmas ads in the heat of the summer…

And then there’s the John Lewis Christmas advert: the one to beat every year. I’m genuinely conflicted about this year’s work. If you’ve not seen it, it features a dad clearing up after Christmas morning who finds one last present under the tree. It’s from his son, a 90s anthem on vinyl. He plays it and goes on a journey in his head, which ends with him and his teenage son having a hug.

Now, full disclosure: I’m a 50 odd year-old dad. I spent most of the back end of the 80s back home in Manchester in the Hacienda. Now I’ve got 3 kids, all of whom have thankfully come through the other side of the communication blackout that afflicts us all. So I can identify with the sentiment here. But it just feels kind of… off. There’s a dark bit in the middle. Dad’s not happy. Is that self-regret I can see? Is he pining for his former life? Is he trying to recapture something? This is a Christmas ad and even I, the jaded ad-man, just want something to make me feel warm inside. This just makes me sad.

I’ll be back with more reviews in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, happy Christmas, and try to enjoy the office party!

• Jon Williams is the founder of The Liberty Guild