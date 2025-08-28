Chris Froome facing uncertain future after breaking back in training crash

Chris Froome has struggled to replicate his old form since a previous major crash in 2019

Four-time Tour de France-winner Chris Froome is set to undergo surgery after breaking his back and five ribs and suffering a punctured lung in a crash during training.

Froome, 40, was airlifted to hospital in Toulon after sustaining the injuries on Wednesday. Britain’s most decorated Grand Tour cyclist is said to be in a stable condition but the crash raises serious questions about his future in the sport.

“Chris was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday following a serious training crash (no other cyclists or vehicles were involved),” said a statement posted on Froome’s official social media account today.

“Fortunately Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries, however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon. We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.”

French sports publication L’Equipe reported that Froome remained conscious and able to speak to those around him after the accident.

Not Froome’s first serious training crash

The Kenya-born rider, who has also won two Vuelta a Espanas and one Giro d’Italia, is out of contract at team Israel-Premier Tech at the end of the year.

Froome has discussed this being his final season in the sport. Given that he is now considered unlikely to return to the saddle in 2025, it is possible he has competed for the last time.

It is not the first serious crash he has suffered in training. In 2019, he broke his femur, elbow and four ribs in a collision while preparing for the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

He has struggled to contend for honours since then and left Team Ineos, formerly Team Sky, at the end of 2020 for Israel Start-up Nation.

Fellow British rider Geraint Thomas, 39, has already announced his intention to retire at the end of the current season.