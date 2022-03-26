Chopper is 20 years old, and still a brutal, brilliant modern great

The early 2000s were a goldmine for stylish crime classics. Films like Sexy Beast and Lock, Stock… might have stolen the headlines, but The 21st century had barely started when a gem from Australia introduced us to a new star. Eric Bana, a TV comedy actor, found instant stardom when he took the lead in Andrew Dominik’s Chopper, the story of Melbourne crime legend Mark “Chopper” Read.

One of Australia’s most feared criminals during the 70s and 80s, Dominik’s film draws on documented fact and some artistic license to paint the picture of a charismatic but violent man, using both criminals and police in order to wreak his own personal brand of havoc.

More than a dry biopic, the movie becomes a gruesome character study where no-one fits into a neat box. Chopper is undoubtedly repulsive, misogynistic, and by his own admission fond of “a bit of torture”. However, we also see the laid back, almost charming character that baffles the shady men who make up his world. Drugs, violence, and fame all converge to offer a provocative take on what could have been a conventional crime story. There’s no dramatic rise and fall, just a trail of blood and dark humour.

While Dominik would show all the storytelling skills that would make him a critical darling in the future, it wouldn’t work without Bana. While he would go on to mould himself into the Hollywood friendly star of films such as Troy, Hulk, and Star Trek, he was never better than when he inhabited Read’s bloated, coke-crazed persona. It’s quite something to make such a horrible man entertaining, but provided you can make it through the beatings without wincing, he offers a quotable moment in every scene.

This is the type of gritty independent film that isn’t made anymore, besides the odd self-conscious copycat. Chopper is still delightful cinematic anarchy, with Bana offering a masterful performance that he hasn’t matched since.