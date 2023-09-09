Chiswick latest hotspot in search for escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife

A Bidfood delivery lorry was stopped by police near to the junction with Carlton Drive at 8.37am on Wednesday, following the escape of Daniel Khalife from nearby HMP Wandsworth. The Metropolitan Police said Khalife was declared missing at 7.50am on Wednesday and they were notified at 8.15am, when they took immediate action to track down the delivery lorry that had left the prison.

Police are searching the Chiswick area in west London as the hunt for terror suspect Daniel Khalife enters its fourth day.

Officers are focusing on the district after “intelligence-led activity” and confirmed sightings in the area overnight, including calls from members of the public, the Metropolitan Police said.

They will be carrying out “intensive” searches throughout the day.

The 21-year-old is believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and dark-coloured bottoms, and carrying a small bag or case, the force said.

It added: “We urge members of the public in that area to remain vigilant and call 999 immediately should they see Khalife, or if they have any information that could assist the search.

“Whilst we advise members of the public not to approach Khalife if they see him, we still assess that he does not pose a threat to the wider public.”

It comes as the 21-year-old’s family urged him to “give himself up”.

The former soldier is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.