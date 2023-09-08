‘India’s son-in-law’: Sunak’s headache projecting Britain abroad while problems mount at home

Mired in the crumbling concrete crisis at home, with an escaped terrorist on the loose, Sunak, dubbed India’s ‘son-in-law’, arrives in New Delhi for the G20. Photo: PA

It’s the age-old headache for prime ministers, and Rishi Sunak is no different.

Overseas trips – full of opportunities to appear statesmanlike, gladhand other world leaders, and represent Britain on the global stage – always seem to come at the worst possible time.

At the G7 in Japan earlier this year – possibly jetlagged and certainly frustrated – Sunak let his irritation slip when asked about claims home secretary Suella Braverman tried to arrange a private speeding awareness course.

And mired in the crumbling concrete crisis at home, with an escaped terrorist on the loose, Sunak, dubbed India’s ‘son-in-law’, will be hoping to avoid a repeat performance at the G20 summit.

Comments to reporters on the plane ride out to New Delhi indicate his willingness to hold a firm line on the key issues: the India trade deal, Ukraine and Russia, and with China.

While not a given, the PM will “of course” discuss negotiations with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying it is something they check in on “every time” they see each other.

And Russia’s actions over the grain pact with Ukraine are “causing suffering to millions”, he told journalists, vowing: “I want to do everything I can to hold them to account for that and to call out that behaviour.”

Meeting with Chinese premier Li Qang – attending the G20 in place of President Xi Jinping – has more of a question mark over it.

Similarly Sunak refused to commit to lobbying Modi about detained and allegedly tortured Briton Jagtar Singh Johal, despite insisting he wanted to see “justice done”.

But, with the RAAC situation entering its second week, Labour riding ahead in the polls, and a manhunt underway for Daniel Khalife, with questions arising about the prison estate, could he be dragged firmly back onto, somewhat wobblier, home turf?