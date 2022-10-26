China paid double agent in Bitcoin for secret files, US government claims

Documents released by the US Department of Justice allege that Chinese intelligence officers paid bribes in Bitcoin to a US government employee in order to steal documents from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The documents related to an ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution of a China-based telecommunications company believed to be Huawei. Unknown to the Chinese agents, however, the employee was an FBI double agent.

People’s Republic of China spies Guochun He and Zheng Wang are charged with attempting to obstruct the criminal prosecution of the telecommunications company, and money laundering related to the payment of a total of $61,000 in Bitcoin bribes. $41,000 in BTC was paid to the US government employee in November 2021, and a further $20,000 in Bitcoin was paid in October 2022.

According to analysis by Tom Robinson, co-founder and Chief Scientist at crypto compliance specialist Elliptic, the Bitcoin payments described in the criminal complaint provide insights into the use of BTC by Chinese intelligence officers.

“In particular, blockchain analytics reveals that China’s spies are using Wasabi Wallet to conceal their transaction trail,” Robinson says.

“All of the bribe payments can be traced back to Wasabi.”

Elliptic’s analysis shows that all of the Bitcoin bribe payments made by the Chinese intelligence agents originated from Wasabi Wallet

Wasabi Wallet is an example of a privacy wallet – software used to mix Bitcoin from different sources, and conceal their origin. Elliptic has previously shown how BTC from high-profile hacks of the likes of Twitter and crypto exchanges Bitfinex and KuCoin.

“Intelligence agencies have long been known to use crypto assets to make payments,” Robinson adds.

“The same properties of digital assets that make them attractive to criminals – such as censorship resistance, pseudonymity and the ease with which they can be transferred across borders – also make them valuable tools for all intelligence agencies looking to fund clandestine operations.”

In 2014, for instance, the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) reportedly looked into using Bitcoin to pay intelligence sources abroad. Meanwhile, Russia’s military intelligence agency the GRU allegedly used Bitcoin to purchase infrastructure used to hack into into the email accounts of employees and volunteers of the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, as well as the computer systems of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic National Committee. This was done to steal data that was used to attempt to influence the 2016 US presidential election.