China accuses Britain of causing ‘trouble’ over spy linked to Prince Andrew

The Chinese embassy in the UK has launched an incendiary attack on the British government today, saying London should stop causing “trouble” after it banned from Britain an alleged spy with links to Prince Andrew.

Beijing’s representative in Britain issued its statement amid a furore over an alleged Chinese spy with links to the Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

Yang Tengbo, who denies wrongdoing, is the latest person to be named as an alleged Chinese agent following claims in recent years about Beijing’s infiltration of Westminster.

The revelations prompted parliamentarians to urge the Government to implement the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs), and place China in the “enhanced” tier that would bring greater scrutiny.

This comes after Ken McCallum, the head of MI5, warned of the “epic scale” of Chinese espionage in the UK, speaking last October.

Tensions have been rising between China and the West since the re-election of President Donald Trump, who has said he will impose a major tariff on China, on day onx in office.

In a statement issued today, the embassy accused MPs of making “anti-China clamours”, adding that “they have done nothing but fully revealed their twisted mentality towards China, as well as their arrogance and shamelessness.”

“This is a typical case of a thief crying “catch thief”. What they are really up to is to smear China, target against the Chinese community in the UK and undermine normal personnel exchanges between China and the UK.”

The ambassador said “countries should pursue friendship and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit.”

“This is what we have been saying and what we have been doing. This is also why China has so many friends around the world.”

“We always believe that a sound and stable China-UK relationship is not a one-sided favour but what meets the common interests of both sides.”

It concluded that “we urge the UK side to immediately stop creating trouble, stop anti-China political manipulations, and stop undermining normal personnel exchanges between China and the UK.

Earlier today, education eecretary Bridget Phillipson told Sky News that the UK operates on a “pragmatic basis” with China.

She said Britain’s national interest “does involve having dialogue with China”, and that Chinese students in the UK contributed greatly.

Asked about the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs), she said: “We’ve got our national interest to think about and that does involve having dialogue with China where it serves Britain’s national interest.

“There will be areas… that do require some element of cooperation but we do so on a pragmatic basis, with a clear understanding about the wider strategic challenge that is presented.”