Why the UK should follow Trump’s lead on tariffs

Reliance on Chinese imports is a significant threat to UK manufacturing, implementing our own US-style tariffs could boost growth and create jobs, says Emma Parkinson

The re-election of Donald Trump marks a seismic shift in global trade dynamics, particularly for heavy industries like steel. As Trump’s administration gears up to potentially impose substantial tariffs on Chinese imports, the UK must not remain idle. We stand at a crossroads where decisive action is needed to protect our domestic industries and secure our economic future.

Trump’s proposed tariffs – which could reach as high as 60 per cent on Chinese goods – have the potential to dramatically reshape global supply chains and manufacturing capabilities. While some may view these measures as protectionist, they present a unique opportunity for the UK to level the playing field and safeguard our industrial base.

Currently, the UK’s increasing reliance on Chinese imports poses a significant threat to our manufacturing sector. The flood of Chinese goods has already hollowed out significant portions of our industrial capacity, leading to job losses and economic stagnation in many regions. By mirroring Trump’s trade policies and implementing our own tariff structures, we could reinvigorate UK production and reduce our dependency on foreign goods.

Critics may argue that such measures could invite retaliation from China and potentially harm our export markets. However, I strongly believe that the long-term benefits of strengthening our local industries far outweigh these short-term challenges. At International Energy Products, we are already preparing to adapt to this evolving landscape, recognising both the hurdles and opportunities that lie ahead.

The new trade reality demands swift and decisive action from the UK government. We must act now to safeguard our industries and ensure our competitiveness on the global stage. This is not merely about protectionism – it’s about securing our economic sovereignty and building a resilient industrial base that can withstand global shocks in the future.

The implementation of tariffs should be part of a broader industrial strategy that includes investment in research and development, skills training, and infrastructure. This holistic approach will ensure that our industries are not just protected but are also positioned to thrive in the global marketplace.

Critics might also argue that imposing tariffs could lead to increased costs for consumers. While there may be some short-term price adjustments, the long-term benefits of a robust domestic manufacturing sector – including job creation, economic stability, and reduced reliance on imports will ultimately benefit all of the UK.

Geopolitical tensions

Furthermore, we must consider the geopolitical implications of our trade policies. By reducing our dependence on Chinese imports, we strengthen our position in international negotiations and reduce our vulnerability to economic coercion. This is particularly important in an era of increasing global tensions and economic uncertainty.

The UK must seize this moment to reshape its trade policy, protect its industries, and secure its economic future in the face of a rapidly changing global landscape. The stakes are too high for inaction – our industrial heritage and economic prosperity hang in the balance.

The challenges ahead are significant, but so too are the opportunities. With decisive action and a clear vision, we can build a stronger, more resilient UK economy that is ready to compete on the global stage. The time to act is now. Let us embrace this moment of change and use it to secure a prosperous future for British industry.

Emma Parkinson is CEO of International Energy Products