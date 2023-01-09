Chicken run: Nando’s looks to stave off cost of living with new student discount

Nando’s has introduced its first ever student discount as the battle for the nation’s smaller disposable income heats up

Nando’s has joined the raft of retailers and hospitality firms using discounts to keep stores busy amid a difficult economic climate.

The High Street chicken staple has announced its first ever student discount today as inflation, energy bills and a host of other cost pressures continue to eat away at the nation’s disposable income.

Last year Nando’s announced a revenue fall of just shy of 50 per cent in the financial year to February 2021, with CEO Rob Papps describing the lockdown-afflicted trading period as the most challenging year in its history.

Papps said at the time: “The 2021 financial year was the most challenging in Nando’s history as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Against this difficult backdrop, I am incredibly proud of the way Nando’s has responded; with a clear focus on our people and supporting our communities.

“I am particularly pleased that we succeeded in avoiding redundancies at our UK restaurants and avoiding any permanent closures.

“Looking ahead, the Nando’s brand remains very well placed, underpinned by our delicious peri-peri chicken, continued menu innovation, our focus on social impact and our investment in delivery, loyalty and customer technology which is making it easier for more people to eat Nando’s.”

The student discount will run from Monday to Wednesday and be worth some 20 per cent between 11:30am – 5pm – with restaurants keen to fill tables during otherwise quieter periods of the day.