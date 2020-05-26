Nando's reopens 94 UK restaurants for takeaway and delivery

Nando’s has reopened 54 restaurants across the country, with a further 40 sites ready to reopen for delivery and click and collect tomorrow.

The Peri-Peri chicken chain said it had successfully completed trials at a number of restaurants and was ready to expand its takeaway service across the UK.

Read more: McDonald’s reveals which drive-thru restaurants have reopened today

Nando’s will offer a reduced menu and has implemented a social distancing in its restaurants, which will not reopen to dine-in customers until later this year.

“Each Nando’s restaurant is working under strict government guidelines on top of their existing health and safety procedures,” Nando’s said in a statement today.

“Every member of the team has been washing their hands more frequently while maintaining social distance during shifts and PPE is available for all staff to wear.

“Designated waiting areas have been set up for drivers and collect customers and order volumes will be monitored to avoid queues.

Nando’s said that delivery drivers will maintain social distancing while waiting to pick up orders and contactless delivery will be available upon request.

Read more: FTSE 100 rises as retail sector prepares to reopen

Restaurant and cafe chains are rapidly expanding their takeaway and delivery services after the government relaxed lockdown restrictions earlier this month.

McDonald’s reopened 33 UK drive-thru sites last week, and coffee giant Starbucks has also opened some drive-thru stores.