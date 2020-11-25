Chernobyl effect drives British TV exports to record high

The value of UK TV exports hit a record high last year as blockbuster dramas such as Chernobyl sparked a boom in international demand.

Hit TV shows generated £1.48bn in the year to March, a six per cent increase year on year, according to figures from industry body Pact.

Scripted drama was the key driver for UK companies, accounting for just under half of all revenue.

This includes Sky’s blockbuster miniseries Chernobyl and hit BBC show His Dark Materials, as well as The War of the Worlds, The Feed and Doctor Who.

Factual programming also had a bumper year, increasing its share from 23 per cent to 28 per cent of total revenue thanks to series such as David Attenborough’s Seven Worlds, One Planet.

The figures showed the US remains the most important market for British telly exports, accounting for almost a third of all revenue.

This is followed by France and Australia, while the report highlighted China as a potential growth area as revenue increased by a quarter to £40m.

“British TV content — and in particular drama — continues to be attractive to a global audience,” said Pact chief executive John McVay.

“The quality of UK production is admired around the world and this is evident from these record figures.”

While the figures offer an upbeat view of Britain’s booming production sector prior to the pandemic, the outbreak of Covid-19 is likely to take its toll on this year’s exports.

Major broadcasters including the BBC and ITV have suffered sharp drops in revenue in their production divisions as a result of the pandemic.

While filming has since resumed, producers have warned their output will be limited by continued social distancing measures.