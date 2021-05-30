Chelsea masterclass takes them to European glory

A Kai Havertz goal minutes before half-time was enough for Chelsea to overcome Manchester City in an all-English Champions League final.

The London club were underdogs coming in to the game but were the better team almost from the first whistle.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel reputation for organisation will only be strengthened after his charges frustrated City’s attacking superstars at every turn.

Midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante were terrier-like in their tenacity and allowed Kevin de Bruyne amongst others precious little time to pick passes in the final third.

The decisive goal came from a beautiful Mason Mount pass which scythed the City defence in two. Havertz beat City keeper Ederson to the ball and slotted home into the empty net.

In truth the Londoners could and perhaps should have had more, with Timo Werner fluffing one gilt-edged chance earlier in the game and sub Christian Pulisic also missing in the second.

But Kante’s tirelessness, alongside a superb performance from young Englishman Reece James, meant City had few real chances.

City boss Pep Guardiola will face fresh questions about his selection policy in big games after leaving out Rodri and Fernandinho, who may have given an occasionally directionless City some structure.

