How to use your Christmas dinner leftovers on Boxing Day

How to use Christmas dinner leftovers later in the week

Robert Thompson was awarded an MBE for services to the hospitality sector after his cooking helped promote the Isle of Wight as a new food destination. This year, he opened RTCafeGrill on the island and is relaunching his eponymous Thompson’s in 2025.

Here he shares his thoughts on how to make the most of your Christmas dinner leftovers.

“I’m doing glazed gammon, treacle roasted beef, and traditional turkey this year. Boxing Day will definitely be starting off with eggs Benedict – using the leftover maple roasted gammon, thinly sliced with the poached eggs, toasted muffin and sauce hollandaise.

“Get all that leftover turkey off the bone, cutting into smaller pieces so it heats through quickly. Chop the turkey carcass down so that it fits into a large saucepan, just cover it with cold water, add some roughly chopped onion, garlic, celery, lemongrass, ginger and coriander stalks.

“Simmer for a few hours, strain and reduce by half. Add coconut milk, then some raw prawns, the turkey, chopped coriander, lime leaves, lime juice and seasoning to taste. A change from turkey curry.”

The ultimate breakfast wrap

“Fry off some hash browns, then build your wraps with sliced turkey breast, leftover pigs in blankets, your favourite sauce – mustard, cranberry, etc, and if space, some leftover veggies – sauteed cabbage is great, cheesy leek gratin is amazing.”

There’s always Christmas pudding left over

“Mainly because everyone is full after the main course! Take some of your favourite vanilla ice cream and let it soften slightly before stirring in the chopped-up leftover pudding. Spoon into a medium-sized glass bowl and freeze until solid.

“Have ready a sponge base, placed onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Make some meringue, turn the ice cream out onto the sponge, then completely enclose it by covering it with the meringue. Work quickly and get it into a hot oven for 5-10 minutes or until the outside has turned golden. Christmas pudding-baked Alaska!”

Cauliflower cheese is the jewel in the vegetable-side crown

“Any leftovers need to be used! Stretch out a couple of layers of cling film or baking parchment. Spoon the cold cauliflower cheese along the long side and roll it up tightly, forming a sausage. Chill in the freezer until firm.

“Beat some eggs in a bowl, and get ready a small bowl of plain flour seasoned with salt and pepper, and a bowl of Japanese panko breadcrumbs. Remove the film or paper from the firm cauli cheese, cut into 1-inch pucks, then pass through the flour, shaking off any excess, then the egg, and finally the crumb. Repeat the process before re-shaping and then refrigerate until needed. To serve, deep or shallow fry until golden and crispy. Drain and season with salt. They are great on their own or with some pickled walnuts.”

