Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi becomes latest bidder in Tory leadership race

Nadhim Zahawi launched his bid for the party’s leadership.

Newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has become the latest bidder in the Tory leadership race.

Zahawi has now thrown his hat in the ring, joining the likes of former Chancellor Rishi Sunak as well as transport secretary Grant Shapps – who made his bid earlier today – and Attorney General Suella Braverman.

The former education secretary had a turbulent week as on Tuesday he was appointed Chancellor following Sunak’s resignation but by Thursday he publicly called for Boris Johnson to step down.

Launching his campaign, the Chancellor said that, if elected, he would lower taxes for individuals, families and businesses, while boosting the defence budget and continuing with the education reforms started during his tenure at education secretary.

“My aim is a simple one: to provide the opportunities that were afforded to my generation, to all Britons, whoever you are and wherever you come from. To steady the ship and to stabilise the economy,” he said.

“Thanks to Brexit, we are now a free nation. Let’s not just talk about the opportunities that follow, let’s take them.

“If a young boy, who came here aged 11 without a word of English, can serve at the highest levels of Her Majesty’s Government and run to be the next prime minister, anything is possible.”

Born in Iraq to a Kurdish family, Zahawi came to the UK aged nine as his family fled the rule of Saddam Hussein.