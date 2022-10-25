Champions League offers Liverpool and Klopp respite

Strong showings in the Champions League has allowed Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to earn some respite from the league. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It has been Liverpool’s worst start to a Premier League season under the reign of Jurgen Klopp, but his side are one point away from securing knockout European football for the 12th time in 15 seasons.

The Merseyside club have amassed just 16 points from their opening 11 Premier League games, sit eighth in the table and have a win rate thus far of 36.4 per cent.

But once again, as has become so common for Klopp’s men, they look to be in the mix to progress through to the Round of 16 in the Uefa Champions League.

Tonight they play Ajax at the Johan Cruijff Arena looking for their 17th consecutive win over Dutch opposition in all competitions.

And anything but a loss would guarantee a spot in the last 16 on the road to next year’s final in Istanbul – a city Liverpool fans hold dearly in their hearts given their famous victory there over AC Milan in 2005.

On a roll

But it hasn’t been easy for the Reds, who opened their Group A campaign with a shock 4-1 loss to a Napoli side who remain unbeaten in the competition this year under manager Luciano Spalletti.

Since then, however, Liverpool have grown into the tournament – in seeming contrast to their league form.

Mohamad Salah and Joel Matip netted in a 2-1 win over tonight’s opponents in their first meeting at Anfield on matchday two before Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah got on the scoreboard in a 2-0 victory over Scottish side Rangers.

The last outing for Klopp’s men in the competition, though, produced a performance reminiscent of those that have become synonymous with last year’s runners-up.

Away from home in a hostile Glaswegian atmosphere Liverpool routed Rangers 7-1. Salah scored his third, fourth and fifth goals of the competition this year while Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez got off the mark.

Respite for Klopp

The Champions League, then, has almost offered respite to Klopp and his Liverpool side away from a domestic campaign that’s still looking to take off with any real intent – like a comfort blanket for a side still looking for answers as to why their domestic form has plateaued.

Earlier this year, Klopp signed a contract extension that will see him, if adhered to, stay on Merseyside until the summer of 2026. But he is under pressure at the helm of one of the Premier League’s Big Six and only wins will turn that around. The Champions League provides that route to success.

Liverpool’s radiant relationship with Europe’s biggest competition took a hit last year when their loss in the final against Real Madrid was marred by policing issues and bad fan management at Paris’ Stade de France.

Liverpool haven’t finished second in their group since the 2018-19, when they were pipped to top spot by Paris St Germain – that year the Reds would go on to win the title in Madrid.

They are likely to finish second this year, too, given Napoli’s form. And though that could hand them a slightly more difficult draw, there’s few around Liverpool that wouldn’t be highly motivated to see the side reach another final in Istanbul, Turkey, and have a shot at manifesting a miracle once again