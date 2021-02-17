Londoners will be able to enjoy highlights from UEFA Champions League matches on digital advertising billboards thanks to a new tie-up between Ocean Outdoor and BT Sport.

The deal will see Ocean, which operates major advertising sites including Piccadilly Lights, screen next-day match clips from the last 16 fixtures of the tournament through to the final in May.

The screenings will begin today with a collection of 60-second clips of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over RB Leipzig.

They will be broadcast on 16 screens in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The outdoor coverage will continue until 31 May and will feature action from Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as Premier League title defenders Liverpool.

The partnership, which forms part of an advertising campaign for BT Sport, marks the first time match clips from European football will be carried on Ocean’s large digital screens.

“Primetime TV sport and premium digital out-of-home are natural allies,” said Ocean’s head of content and sponsorship Kevin Henry.

“The extension of BT Sport’s UEFA coverage onto our screens launches a superb summer of sport for Ocean’s large format portfolio, bringing the best championships to even wider audiences over and above the TV and mobile screen.”

Ocean, which has suffered a sharp downturn during the coronavirus pandemic, has looked to increase its offering beyond traditional advertising and strike sports and entertainment deals for its outdoor screens.

Its sports coverage this year is scheduled to include the UEFA Euro 2020, Wimbledon and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.