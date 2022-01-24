Billboard giant Wildstone snaps up Dutch PowerTower in £20m deal to drive European expansion

Damian Cox, founder & CEO, Wildstone Capital based in Hammersmith -20210622 Copyright James Robinson Free for editorial use image, please credit: James Robinson Wildstone staff portraits If you require a higher resolution image, have any other photographic enquiries or are in any way unsure of your right to publish this image please contact James Robinson on Hello@James-Robinson.co.uk

Hammersmith-headquartered Wildstone Capital, the fastest growing owner of outdoor media infrastructure assets in Europe, has acquired a Netherlands-based firm as part of a £20m deal

This latest deal with Dutch PowerTower sees the UK firm acquire 13 digital advertising towers, each with a total of 27 next generation LED screens, measuring 100m2 in size, along key routes in the Netherlands.

It also adds to Wildstone’s growing portfolio of over 3,000 outdoor ad assets across the UK and Europe, including super-premium digital billboards located along major roads.

The move follows hot on the heels of two other big-money deals in 2021, where Wildstone acquired Space Outdoor and Vivid Outdoor Media, both UK-based, and in doing so, secured almost 200 Out of Home (OOH) advertising billboards, including digital, across the East Midlands and North West England.

Wildstone chief exec Damian Cox said the acquisition will expand Wildstone’s footprint in the country and cement the company’s European growth strategy.

Locations include motorways in Hoofddorp x2, Amsterdam x2, Arnhem, Waddinxveen, Sliedrecht, Rotterdam, Venlo, Rijsbergen, Leidschendam, Breda Airport, and Maastricht Airport.

The billboards, which are among the best large-format digital panels in the country, are being let to Ocean Outdoor and Hillenaar Outdoor.

Wildstone’s Managing Director, Jonathan Chandler, explained: “This complements our existing portfolio of outdoor media infrastructure acquired from OOHA Media in 2020 and is a further step forward in our international expansion.”

“During 2022, we have further plans to grow our estate in the Netherlands and are pleased to welcome Kim van den Broek to the team as Property Manager who, along with our European COO Ivo ter Wee, will help manage and grow our Dutch estate.”

Launched in 2010, Wildstone buys and rents property assets for outdoor advertising, with the company on a mission to digitise OOH media infrastructure in this country and on the continent.