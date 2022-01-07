Cardano Group grows by £18.5bn as it snaps up Dutch sustainability specialist

Pensions advisory and investment specialist Cardano Group has grown its assets under management (AUM) by over £18.5bn as it completes the acquisition of a Dutch sustainable investing firm today.

London-based Cardano has acquired ACTIAM as it looks to broaden its services across investment funds, corporate sustainability analysis and ESG advice.

Cardano agreed a deal to acquire the firm from Athora Netherlands in October and it has today received the green light from regulators.

Utrecht headquartered ACTIAM has nearly 30 years of experience in sustainable investing and specialises in impact investing, having launched its first impact investment fund in 2007.

The acquisition means that that Cardano now manages more than £50bn of assets and employs over 500 people in the UK and the Netherlands.

Michael de Lathauwer, Group CEO of Cardano, said: “With the acquisition of ACTIAM now completed, we’re looking forward to the next phase of growth for the Cardano Group as an enlarged business.

“Our new colleagues bring a wealth of talent and experience and give our clients access to a broadened advisory and asset management proposition.”

de Lathauwer described the deal as an “important milestone” as the firm worked towards deliver “best-in-class sustainable solutions”.

Harold Naus, CEO of Cardano Netherlands, now assumes the CEO position of ACTIAM