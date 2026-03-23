Championing Inclusion in the City: A Conversation with Debbie Crosbie

Women’s History Month gives us a moment to celebrate the remarkable contributions women make across the City of London and reflect on the ways we are making to ensure the City is an inclusive and welcoming destination for the next generation of talent. The City’s strength has always come from its ability to attract people with different perspectives, experiences and skills – and inclusivity is central to sustaining that strength for the future.

That is why the work of leaders who champion inclusion matters so deeply to the Square Mile. Leaders like Dame Debbie Crosbie, Group CEO of Nationwide and the Women in Finance Champion. Debbie is a powerful voice for change across financial services, and her leadership shapes the sector’s progress on representation, opportunity and workplace culture.

To mark Women’s History Month, I sat down with Debbie to explore her career journey and her reflections on the Women in Finance Charter and listen to her views on how working together through our Destination City programme we can ensure the City is a welcoming and open place for all.

How did you get started in your career and what advice would you have for your younger self?

I began my career on the Prudential graduate training programme in Glasgow – an experience that opened my eyes to the breadth and impact of financial services. It taught me early on that if you’re willing to learn, collaborate and step into challenging roles, you can progress quickly and meaningfully.

If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be this: back yourself sooner. Don’t wait until you feel “perfectly prepared” before taking opportunities – growth often comes from stepping forward before you feel fully ready. And always surround yourself with people who stretch your thinking and support your ambition.

What do you most value about your role and working in the City and financial services?

I value the ability to make a meaningful difference for millions of people – helping households feel financially secure, supporting colleagues to grow, and strengthening one of the UK’s most important sectors.

I enjoy the combination of tradition, challenge and innovation that I get through working in a large financial services organisation based in the City.

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What are your priorities and ambitions as Women in Finance Champion?

We have made great progress to increase the number of women in senior financial services roles, but we need to go further and faster. Over 400 firms have committed to the HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter, and I want to help them turn ambition into measurable, sustained change.

I will focus on:

Strengthening the executive leadership pipeline.

Supporting midcareer women, where we often see the biggest drop off.

Facing into future workforce changes, and particularly the new leadership model that will accompany the development and adoption of AI.

When women succeed in business, they inspire the next generation and help ensure our economic growth is both inclusive and sustainable – a central motivation for me in this role.

Women still only make up 18.6% of senior leadership roles at financial services businesses in the UK. Why do you think the Women in Finance Charter is still needed and where can we build momentum in creating a more inclusive and welcoming sector?

The Charter remains essential because progress, while significant, is not yet complete. There has been incredible progress in some sectors and roles, particularly in getting better gender balance on Boards, but we’re still not there with some of the most senior roles.

Momentum can be built by:

Embedding accountability at executive and board level.

Keeping women in the workforce for longer with modern pathways that work for women at every stage of their life and career.

Continuing sectorwide collaboration and sharing best practice.

Making deliberate interventions to tackle under-representation in areas like tech and data.

The Charter is a unifying force that brings firms together with a shared goal – and that shared accountability is still very much needed.

Why is inclusion central to ensuring the City remains a place where people genuinely want to build their careers?

Inclusion isn’t simply about fairness – it’s about productivity, innovation and competitiveness. The City thrives when it attracts the broadest mix of talent, perspectives and lived experiences. A financial sector that welcomes everyone – regardless of background, gender or personal circumstance – is one that can meet the needs of the diverse customers and communities it serves.

If people feel genuinely included, supported and able to progress in London, they will choose to build their careers here. A sense of belonging is what keeps the City dynamic, resilient and globally relevant.

Destination City is the City of London Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile. We want to make the City even more attractive – to investors, students, workers and visitors alike – by showcasing all that it has to offer.Click here to explore more.