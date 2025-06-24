Chain’s hopes of Gold look Healthy with Purton riding

Zac Purton has ridden 122 winners in Hong Kong this season.

WITH a pause in the action from Happy Valley last week due to racing at Royal Ascot, which was simulcast in Hong Kong, local racing enthusiasts can look forward to returning to the city track for a nine-race programme starting at 11.40am on Wednesday.

With just seven meetings left before the season ends, be wary of some surprise results, as plenty of stables and particularly owners will be keen to get a win on the board to pay for their horses’ feed and upkeep during the summer break.

A couple of gallopers, who could have been prepped to win before the seasonal curtain comes down, jump out of the racecard, starting with CHAIN OF GOLD in division one of the Lancashire Handicap (1.10pm) over the extended mile.

The Cody Mo-trained gelding ended last season on a high with a convincing win in Class Three company over the course and distance in June.

Since then, despite starting this season in good form, it has been largely downhill, and he now finds himself for the first time competing against Class Four opposition.

Judged on his close fifth behind Aestheticism over the track and trip in April, he still retains plenty of ability and gets a major boost with Zac Purton taking over in the saddle.

The Zac-Man was aboard the five-year-old son of Sooboog when beaten only a neck into second at Happy Valley back in November, so they have gone well together in the past.

With an inside gate two a plus and racing off a two-pound lower mark than his last win, he is capable of getting that overdue victory.

It is a similar story with consistent sprinter HEALTHY HEALTHY who takes his chance in the St George’s Challenge Cup (1.40pm), a handicap over five furlongs.

The five-year-old has raced 10 times without troubling the judge since obliging over the course and distance back in December.

His normal style of closing fast and late in races always leaves him prone to hard-luck stories, as has happened on numerous occasions of late.

There is no doubt he is well handicapped at his best, and with the likely early pace scenario fast and furious courtesy of Youthful Spirits, Superb Capitalist and Parents’ Love in opposition, he should get a trouble-free journey before charging down the home straight and surprising better-fancied rivals.

Going from one extreme to another, it is hard to overlook the chances of in-form CALIFORNIA MOXIE who will be seeking a hat-trick in the second division of the Lancashire Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

Following a hard-fought initial victory in a Class Five back in April, the Tony Cruz-trained galloper improved leaps and bounds with a visually impressive triumph when stepped up in class the following month.

On that occasion, after sitting quietly near the back of the field, his jockey Angus Chung set him alight fully three-and-a-half furlongs from the finish, sweeping past his rivals before the home straight, and then putting clear daylight between himself and the opposition.

He obviously picked up a hefty penalty for that success but still looks a galloper with plenty of upside, and against some average rivals, can win again.

POINTERS

Chain Of Gold 1.10pm Happy Valley

Healthy Healthy 1.40pm Happy Valley

California Moxie 2.45pm Happy Valley