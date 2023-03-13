TRG: Wagamama owner admits dining out will ‘never recover’ from Covid – but chains will not disappear from High Street

The Wagamama owner said it will shutter some 35 “loss making” locations taking its portfolio from 166 restaurants down to 75-85

The chief executive of Wagamama‘s owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) has claimed that dining out will never be as popular as it was pre-pandemic – but reassured chains will not disappear from the British high street altogether.

“I don’t think the [casual dining] industry will never be quite as big as it was,” Andy Hornby, head of The Restaurant Group (TRG) said,

However, the Wagamama chief squashed suggestions that mid-market restaurants would vanish due to the cost of living crisis, in an interview with The Telegraph.

Hornby, who also heads popular eateries such as Frankie & Benny’s, told the outlet that people were still “prepared to spend money on good quality food and drink” as he argued that “good performing, well-run food and drink operators do have a good future in this country”.

The reassurance comes as the UK’s restaurant market has faced unprecedented challenges over the past three years, largely fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis.

Just last week, Hornby announced that he was shuttering some 35 “underperforming” eateries across the UK, as a hike in living costs took a bite out of profits for the year.

The listed restaurant group, which also owns Frankie & Benny’s, said that it will look to convert a handful of sites to Wagamama restaurants – its most popular brand.

Speaking at the time, Hornby said: “Current trading has been very encouraging to the great credit of our teams who continue to ensure our customers receive the best experience possible.”