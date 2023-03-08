Wagamama owner TRG to close 35 locations as cost of living crisis digs into profits

The Wagamama owner said it will shutter some 35 “loss making” locations taking its portfolio from 166 restaurants down to 75-85

The Restaurant Group (TRG) will shrink its leisure portfolio by 30 per cent, as the group posts an annual loss of £86.8m for the year.

The listed restaurant group, which also owns Frankie & Benny’s, said that it will look to convert a handful of underperforming sites to Wagamama restaurants – its most popular eatery.

As the cost of living crisis weighs heavy on consumers pockets, TRG also revealed a net-debt of £185.7m, up from £171.6m the prior year.

Despite this, the group reported total sales of £883.0m up from £636.6m in 2021.

It comes as TRG has been embroiled in a spat with one of its shareholders Oasis regarding the viability of the business.

Andy Hornby, chief executive officer, said: “We’ve delivered a strong operating performance for the year in a market which has continued to pose a number of headwinds for casual dining operators.

“Current trading has been very encouraging to the great credit of our teams who continue to ensure our customers receive the best experience possible,”

Last month, Oasis, which has a 6.5 per cent stake in TRG, argued that the chain needed an “immediate” change of governance because it had “one of the worst performing share prices of any UK leisure company”.

However, TRG hit back and said the group had proved to be “resilient” in the face of the pandemic.