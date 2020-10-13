Hong Kong Racing Tips: Chadwick can make more California memories

IT’S BEEN great to see jockey Matthew Chadwick back in the limelight over the last couple of weeks in Hong Kong.

The 30-year-old will always be known by local racing enthusiasts for his successful association with legendary grey galloper California Memory, who won back-to-back Hong Kong Cups back in 2011 and 2012.

Chadwick also tasted success the UK, when winning the Shergar Silver Saddle as top rider on Shergar Cup day back in 2012.

Since then it hasn’t been plain sailing for Chadwick with a lot of injuries curtailing his career, but with seven winners already to his name this season as well as being back riding again for his old mentor, Tony Cruz, the local born rider has plenty to look forward to.

Following his success aboard the Cruz trained California Rad at Sha Tin last Sunday, the partnership has further chances of glory when they team up with CALIFORNIA LEGEND in the Victoria Gap Handicap (12.45pm).

Expectations have been high about this son of Camelot, who was sold for £250,000 guineas at the Tattersalls Breeze Up Sales and subsequently made around £400,000 at the 2018 Hong Kong International Sales.

Having won first time up last season and, now racing two pounds below his last winning mark, the omens look good, especially with an inside draw allowing him to dictate the pace in his favoured front-running role.

With question marks about many of his main rivals, he is capable of going close at decent value.

POINTERS

California Legend (e/w) 12.45pm Happy Valley