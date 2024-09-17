CFA: Chartered financial analyst chief steps down after nearly two decades

Will Goodhart, chief exec of CFA UK

The chief executive of the organisation representing chartered financial analysts, CFA UK, is set to step down from his role after nearly two decades in the position.

Will Goodhart, who took over CFA’s leadership in 2006, said today that he will be stepping down in early 2025, and the group’s board has begun searching for his successor.

CFA’s board of director said in a statement that it would be working with Sapphire Partners on the search for a new chief exec, with further details about the role and the recruitment process to be shared later this month.

Under Goodhart’s leadership, membership of CFA UK has doubled to 12,000 members, with its revenue increasing fourfold.

“Will has been instrumental in the growth and success of our society, serving for nearly two decades,” said Hilary Eastman, chair of CFA UK’s board of directors.

“As he steps down, he leaves the legacy of an organisation transformed to shape and support the future of investment management. We cannot thank him enough for all that he has done and wish him the very best for the future.”

“It has been a huge privilege and tremendous fun to support thousands of people on their investment journey, helping them to shape their careers and ensuring that they are technically and ethically competent to help manage other people’s money,” added Goodhart.

“I am immensely grateful to the volunteers and the team at CFA UK and CFA Institute for all that we have done together. There’s lots of exciting work ahead for us and a growing need for what we offer. I look forward to being involved in that work until my departure and then supporting and celebrating the Institute and Society’s work as a member.”