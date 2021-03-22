Centamin strikes gold with record revenue of $829m

Centamin generated record revenue of $829m in 2020, from gold sales of 468,681 ounces at an average realised gold price of $1,766 per ounce sold.

The gold mining company recorded profit before tax of $315m and EBITDA of $439m, at a 53 per cent EBITDA margin.

Centamin produced around 6 per cent fewer ounces of gold in 2020 than it did in 2019, however it sold gold in 2020 for 26 per cent more per ounce, making 2020 about 82 per cent more profitable, and increasing revenue by 27 per cent for the year.

Martin Horgan, CEO of Centamin, said: “Centamin delivered another solid financial performance in 2020, driven primarily by improved commodity pricing, our comprehensive response to Covid-19 and an improvement in operating efficiencies and productivity.

“Ultimately, the group generated significant free cash flow of $142m, a 91 per cent increase, making it possible to propose and pay dividends attributable to 2020 of $104m further demonstrating Centamin’s commitment to delivering returns to our shareholders.

“We continue to maintain a strong and flexible balance sheet, finishing the year with $310m in cash and liquid assets at 31 December 2020.”

Following publication of the gold miner’s results, Centamin’s share price crept up by 0.52 per cent this morning just before 9am.