Celebrating Inclusive Sport in the City: Free, Accessible Fitness This Summer

Image credit: City of London Corporation

Sport and movement are powerful tools for connection, confidence and wellbeing – yet for many, traditional fitness spaces and sports sessions can feel inaccessible or exclusive. This summer, partners from across the City are taking steps towards making meaningful changes in accessible sporting opportunities.



From outdoor activities designed to make movement more inclusive and welcoming for all, to adapted sports and BSL-interpreted classes, a growing focus and effort on accessibility and inclusivity is reshaping how people experience sport and fitness.

It is no surprise that padel – the world’s fastest growing sport – is gaining momentum across the City. Padel at the Tower, part of Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival, is reaching 90% occupancy during its operating hours. But even more notably, the demographic of players includes people of all genders, ages, ethnicities and abilities – from your beginner to elite players.

This fast-growing racket sport blends elements of tennis and squash, is played in doubles on an enclosed court, is both easy to learn and fun for all. With shorter rackets, compact courts, and a strong social aspect, padel is particularly appealing to those new to racket sports or with varying levels of ability and fitness. It’s also one of the few sports where mixed-ability and mixed-gender play is both common and encouraged.

The pop-up court in Tower Hill – and the much-anticipated court coming to St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard – is wheelchair accessible, with ramps and access routes in place. Equipment, including rackets and balls, is provided with each booking, removing the barrier of expensive entry costs.

Image credit: Central London Alliance CIC

Also leading the change toward inclusive fitness is Culture Mile BID. As part of their summer programme, Culture Mile BID are offering Fitness with India, a free, BSL-interpreted outdoor class led by India Morse, a London-based deaf fitness coach, influencer and advocate for accessible wellbeing. Open to all experience levels, the session welcomes participants from deaf and hearing communities to explore movement together in a supportive, energising, and inclusive environment. India’s approach to fitness is grounded in confidence, community and accessibility – helping people feel good from the inside out. The class explores the connection between body, sound and silence, setting the tone for a month-long celebration of holistic wellbeing in the Culture Mile.

This commitment to inclusive activity builds on last summer’s Table Cricket and Visually Impaired Cricket sessions by Culture Mile BID in partnership with Central London Alliance. These adaptive, wheelchair-friendly formats brought inclusive sport to new audiences in the City and demonstrated that accessible games can break barriers, build community, and still be highly competitive and enjoyed by all.

Image credit: Mickey Lee / Culture Mile BID

Tony Matharu, London City Chairman of the Lord’s Taverners, commented:

“The success of initiatives like inclusive cricket sessions last summer reflects the transformative power of sport in today’s world. At the Lord’s Taverners, we’ve long championed the role of adaptive sports in building stronger, more connected communities. I’m delighted to see London taking the lead in reimagining how everyone — regardless of age, background or ability — can participate, feel welcome, and thrive.”

Another all-inclusive sport featuring in the London Sports Festival is pickleball. Originally hosted in May earlier this year in the City of London Corporation’s Guildhall Yard, the sport is now available just a short walk from St James’s Park at Palmer Street. As with padel, pickleball is wheelchair accessible and with all equipment provided as part of the booking fee.

Combining elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, pickleball is suitable for any skill level, and enjoyed by many. A Sport England survey showed a 57% female to 43% male participation split, making it one of the few racket sports with a majority of female players. Figures from the recent Pickleball England AGM estimates a 48% female to 52% male split – still reflecting strong female engagement.

Image credit: City of London Corporation

Looking ahead to August, Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival, in partnership with Culture Mile BID and supported by the City of London Corporation, is taking it a step further and introducing wheelchair basketball to the programme; encouraging local businesses, residents and visitors to try their hand at the UK’s largest Paralympic team sport. This initiative is an inclusive, competitive experience that challenges perceptions and fosters understanding as wheelchair and non-wheelchair users are invited to play together.

Keep an eye on londonsportsfestival.com/basketball for the release of registration slots to secure your free spot to try wheelchair basketball.

As inclusive sport takes centre stage this summer, classes like Fitness with India and the growing appeal of padel and pickleball, reflect a wider shift — one that’s making movement more open, adaptable, and welcoming for all. From public fitness to accessible, entry-level sports, these initiatives are reimagining how we stay active and connect in the City. Still, much remains to be done to truly level the playing field. Play Your Part this summer with:

Fitness with India : Tuesday 1 July, 8:00 – 8:45am

Part of a free outdoor class series by Culture Mile BID

Register here

: Tuesday 1 July, 8:00 – 8:45am Part of a free outdoor class series by Culture Mile BID Register here Padel & Pickleball : Ongoing throughout the summer

Book via www.londonsportsfestival.com

: Ongoing throughout the summer Book via www.londonsportsfestival.com Wheelchair Basketball: Coming in August

Watch for free registration announcements on the festival site