Celebrate Christmas in style at Olympia: Unwrap bespoke corporate packages

The festive season is the highlight of the corporate calendar – and there’s no better place to celebrate than Olympia, one of London’s most iconic venues. With its heritage setting in West London and a choice of dazzling event formats, Olympia offers the perfect mix of spectacle and sophistication. Whether you’re imagining a sparkling evening party, an elegant sit-down dinner, or a buzzing reception packed with entertainment, your ideal Christmas celebration is waiting to be unwrapped.

New for 2025: Winter Funland – Corporate Shared Party

This year, Olympia raises the bar with Winter Funland, the capital’s largest indoor winter funfair. Think over 20 exhilarating rides, a twinkling ice rink, a live circus show, and festive food and drink for all the team to enjoy.

From just £85 per person, Winter Funland is designed for companies of all sizes who want a big-ticket Christmas party experience that feels truly magical. Gather your colleagues, embrace the festive spirit, and let the celebrations begin. For groups of 100+, email hello@olympia.london to secure your spot.

Get tickets.

Private Space Hire – Exclusive Festive Events

Looking for something tailored and intimate? Olympia also offers private festive venue hire from 24th November onwards. Perfect for groups of 100 or more, these bespoke packages (starting from £99 per person) transform Olympia’s glamorous spaces into the perfect backdrop for your celebration.

From seasonal bowl food and welcome cocktails to fully staffed service, security, and branding opportunities across your chosen space, everything is designed to make your event seamless and unforgettable. Whether your Christmas celebrations are part of an awards evening, a client reception, or a festive gala, Olympia gives you the tools to create an experience with impact.

Find out more

With unbeatable transport links, world-class facilities, and the sparkle of a central London setting, Olympia is where businesses come together to toast the season in style. Make this Christmas one your colleagues will never forget.

Get in touch today to unwrap your bespoke festive package with Olympia. Visit our website, email hello@olympia.london or call +44 (0)207 598 2788.