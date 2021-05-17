Caution urged as rules around hugging, socialising and travel are eased

The Prime Minister has called for a “heavy dose of caution” as lockdown rules are eased today in England, Wales and most of Scotland.

People can now socialise indoors and hug loved ones for the first time in months, and the ban on foreign travel has been lifted and instead replaced with a traffic light system.

Today marks the biggest change to the rules since lockdown restrictions began to ease in April.

Nevertheless, Boris Johnson urged caution as the rules were eased, and suggested people get tested for the virus twice a week.

“Together we have reached another milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution,” he said, according to reports.

“Everyone must play their part by getting tested twice a week, coming forward for your vaccine when called and remembering hands, face, space and fresh air.

“I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay.”

Concern in the UK has recently centred on the growing prevalence of the so-called ‘Indian variant’.

Speaking yesterday health secretary Matt Hancock said the government had a “high degree of confidence” the new variant transmits faster, but the “early data suggests the vaccines are effective against the Indian variant.”

Boris Johnson warned the nation on Friday that the target date of lifting most or all restrictions on 21 June may slip due to the increasing prevalence of the new Indian Covid variant in Bolton and some parts of London.