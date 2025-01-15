Cates to keep Sky Sports role despite getting Match of the Day job

Kelly Cates will keep a job at Sky Sports despite being named Match of the Day presenter

Kelly Cates is set to keep her role with Sky Sports despite being named as one of three new presenters for Match of the Day, the flagship football show of rival broadcaster the BBC.

Cates, who currently anchors Sky Sports’ biggest live Premier League games alongside presenting for BBC Radio 5 Live, will join Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan in replacing Gary Lineker as host.

The trio will share hosting duties on all Match of the Day highlights shows, including Match of the Day 2 and Match of the Day Champions League, the BBC said.

Lineker is leaving Match of the Day at the end of the season after 25 years in the job but will remain with the corporation until after fronting its coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

“Once I sit in that chair and the theme music starts, I just know that’s going to be a really incredible moment,” said Cates, daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish.

“I’ve worked with a lot of the pundits before and they’re all fantastic, so I’m just looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve known Gabby and Mark really well for years so to bring it all together, embracing the digital side of things, it feels like a really comprehensive football package for fans and that’s what makes it so exciting too.”

The popular Chapman will juggle his slots as MOTD presenter with hosting shows including Sports Report on BBC Radio Five Live.

Read more BBC Match of the Day decision to cost bookies a triple payout

“I know the history of a lot of radio programmes and TV programmes and I do feel honoured to be following in the footsteps of the people we are following in and respectful of what they have done,” he said.

“This isn’t about the three of us – it’s about the three of us plus our pundits, plus our editors, plus our analysts and stats people and production people, radio and online. Genuinely this is about all of us as a department working together.”

Logan, who has presented rugby union, athletics and the Olympic Games on the BBC, said: “There’s an enormous responsibility to make sure we continue to evolve while at the same time respecting the traditions of Match of the Day.

“People want to see the goals, they want to see the incidents, they want to see the moments everyone’s talking about, so while we can tinker at the edges, the core is the football.”

BBC Sport director Alex Kay-Jelski said: “I know viewers will love these three incredible broadcasters and journalists at the heart of our football coverage next season.

“They’re brilliant at what they do and Match of the Day viewers can be sure they will be well looked after as the big football talking points are expertly analysed.

“Gary has done a phenomenal job at Match of the Day for the last 26 years, he’ll be missed greatly and we all still get to enjoy him on our screens across some of football’s greatest tournaments.”

City AM revealed last month that bookmakers William Hill have pledged to pay out on all three presenters after running a book on who would replace Lineker in the coveted role.