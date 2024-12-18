BBC Match of the Day decision to cost bookies a triple payout

Kelly Cates is expected to join Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman as rotating presenters of BBC Match of the Day when Gary Lineker leaves the role

The BBC will bash the bookmakers if, as expected, it names Kelly Cates, Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman as the successors to Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

Multiple betting firms offered markets on which host would replace Lineker when he vacates the hotseat after a quarter of a century in the job at the end of the current season.

But widespread reports that the BBC has instead opted for a rotating trio of Sky Sports anchor Cates and Beeb veterans Logan and Chapman leaves bookies facing a triple payout.

William Hill confirmed to City AM that it would settle any wagers on Cates, Logan or Chapman as winning bets.

“Having three presenters taking over from Gary Lineker on Match of the Day means, in betting lingo, it’s a dead heat,” said William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps.

“However, as part of doing things properly, William Hill is paying out on all three as winning bets as a gesture of good will.

“If customers backed any of Kelly Cates, Gabby Logan or Mark Chapman – they will be paid out in full.”

Betfair also offered a market on the next Match of the Day presenter but intends to wait for confirmation from the BBC before deciding how to settle bets.

The corporation has refused to comment on reports, which first appeared in the Mail, that Cates, 49, has agreed to leave Sky and join a rotating cast of hosts.

Cates, Logan and Chapman were among the favourites for the role, along with former Lioness and current BBC presenter Alex Scott.

Cates, the daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, already presents sport on BBC Radio 5 Live alongside her role as Sky’s main football anchor.

Logan, 51, has been with the Beeb for 17 years, during which time she has fronted coverage of football, rugby union, athletics, swimming and the Olympic Games.

Chapman, 51, has been the main host of Match of the Day 2 for a decade and has also presented rugby league and NFL as well as flagship sport shows in a 28-year BBC career.

Lineker, 64, confirmed last month that he would be leaving the role next summer but is staying with the BBC until he has presented its coverage of the 2026 World Cup.