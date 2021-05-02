Cash down the back of the sofa: Loaf readies for £70m sale

Home furnishings retailer Loaf is reportedly exploring options for a sale as it looks to cash in on pandemic-driven increased demand.

Industry sources told The Times that a sale could raise as much as £70m.

Read more: Bargain bin: Topshop’s former Oxford Street site on sale for £420m

Loaf was born out of The Sleep Room, an online bed retailer founded in 2010.

The firm raked in profits of around £5m in the year to March 2020, and whilst figures for 2021 are not yet available, a year of Brits becoming more familiar with their home furnishings than they ever would have wished is likely to have seen revenues spike.

Loaf is one of a number of firms which has grown over recent years selling goods which had previously been seen as ‘online-proof’.

Personal customer service and good service levels on deliveries and returns have been a key part of the mix for firms like Made.com. Casper, and Simba.

Read more: Boom time for Boohoo: Online retail giant to unveil soaring lockdown sales