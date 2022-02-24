Carlsberg and Coca-Cola bottler forced to halt production in Ukraine after Russian invasion

Brewing giant Carlsberg and a Coca-Cola bottler have shut down plants in Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Danish brewer Carlsberg initially said it had been forced to shut its brewery in Lviv, western Ukraine, after supplies of natural gas to the brewery were cut, Reuters reported.

Now, Carlsberg, which has a 31 per cent share of Ukraine’s beer market, has stopped production at all three of its breweries in the country.

A Carlsberg spokesperson said the brewer had taken “several initiatives in Ukraine with the aim of taking care of the safety of our employees in the country.”

A spokesperson added to CityA.M.: “Today we have implemented several measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees in Ukraine.

“We have suspended the work at our breweries in Zaporizhzhya and Kiev and have asked our employees to remain at home and follow the instructions from the authorities. Our third brewery in Lviv is temporarily closed due to disruption in the supply of natural gas.”

“We are following the situation with great concern and have no further comment at this point.”

Separately, bottling firm Coca-Cola HBC said it had triggered its contingency plans which included shutting its bottling plant.

Coca-Cola HBC said it had asked staff in the country to remain at home and would keep the situation “under review over the coming days.”

More to follow…