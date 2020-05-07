Car use on the rise as drivers await easing of lockdown measures

The UK’s drivers have begun to use their cars more than earlier in the coronavirus lockdown period, an study by the RAC has found, ahead of Sunday’s announcement of how the measures will be eased going forward.

Comparing data from last week to that in the second week of lockdown, the RAC found that the number of cars on the road had risen by 11 per cent.

Read more: Boris Johnson to announce ‘very limited’ lockdown easing

In addition, the total number of miles driven a day rose 23 per cent across the two weeks, with 18 per cent more breakdowns recorded.

The figures, which are based on analysis of data from RAC black boxes, are supported by a survey of drivers that found that four in 10 are using their cars more often than earlier in the lockdown.

According to the survey, the top reason people gave for using their cars more was to shop for food and groceries, which was cited by 23 per cent of drivers.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said that the increase was possibly being driven by fatigue and boredom as the lockdown period goes on, as well as improved weather luring people outside.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With a sunny bank holiday likely to add to the temptation, Lyes said that all eyes would be on the government’s announcements on Sunday.

However, Number 10 has sought to manage expectations today, with a spokesperson saying that any easing of the guidelines next week would be “very limited”.

Johnson will announce the next phase of the country’s virus strategy on Sunday following a review by ministers of the current lockdown, which is now in its seventh week.

During a Cabinet meeting the prime minister said the country would move forward with “maximum caution” and consider data and scientific forecasts when considering whether to ease the strictest social distancing measures.

Read more: Sadiq Khan unveils plans to transform roads for walkers and cyclists post lockdown

“We are at a critical moment in the fight against the virus and we will not do anything which risks throwing away the efforts and sacrifices of the British public”, Johnson’s spokesman added.

Lyes stressed that people should continue to follow the advice until told otherwise: “Until anything concrete is confirmed, the current advice remains to only go out when necessary for essential purposes, or where you cannot work from home”.